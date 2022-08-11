Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) Shares Up 0.1%

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40. 510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.