Raymond James Raises Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$13.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIREF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 152,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,577. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.77 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 40.32%.

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.