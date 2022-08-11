Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Increased by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $94.40. The stock had a trading volume of 31,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,979. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

