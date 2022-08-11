RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) EVP Sells $67,380.00 in Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) EVP Simon Pang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $67,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,768.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Simon Pang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 26th, Simon Pang sold 6,494 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $137,997.50.
RBB Bancorp Price Performance
RBB stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.50. 23,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.88. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88.
RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBB Bancorp
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on RBB Bancorp to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
About RBB Bancorp
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
