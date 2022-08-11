REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.89

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from REA Group’s previous final dividend of $0.72.

REA Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Owen Wilson 7,794 shares of REA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd.

About REA Group

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, Asia, and North America. It offers property and property-related services on websites and mobile apps. The company operates residential, commercial, share, and co-working property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, spacely.com.au, Flatmates.com.au, iproperty.com.my, smartline.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, squarefoot.com.hk, ThinkgOfLiving.com, myfun.com, smartexpos.com, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, move.com, realtor.com, and 99.co.

