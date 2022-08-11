RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.36.

RealReal Stock Performance

NASDAQ REAL opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. RealReal has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 565.71%. The business had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $38,725.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,995 shares of company stock worth $202,532 in the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in RealReal by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 51,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 33,051 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

