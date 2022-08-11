RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Credit Suisse Group

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut shares of RealReal from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.36.

NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. 117,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,580. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. RealReal has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $321.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.58.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 565.71%. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $34,054.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $34,054.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,992,169.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,995 shares of company stock worth $202,532 over the last ninety days. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after buying an additional 1,817,899 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,767,000 after purchasing an additional 831,610 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 51.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 737,695 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new position in RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $4,792,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RealReal by 795.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 511,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

