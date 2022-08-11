Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Baxter International (BAX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) recently:

8/3/2022 – Baxter International had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

7/29/2022 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $95.00 to $70.00.

7/29/2022 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $95.00 to $70.00.

7/29/2022 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $69.00.

7/28/2022 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $74.00.

7/18/2022 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $75.00.

7/15/2022 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Baxter International was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.92. 38,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,007. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.31.

Get Baxter International Inc alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 25.0% during the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 68,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Baxter International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 379,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,371,000 after buying an additional 29,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.