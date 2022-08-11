Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Doximity (DOCS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ: DOCS) in the last few weeks:

8/8/2022 – Doximity had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $47.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Doximity was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

8/5/2022 – Doximity had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $39.00.

7/29/2022 – Doximity had its “initiates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/28/2022 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of Doximity stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $38.62. 123,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.78. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Doximity news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen purchased 15,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Doximity by 400.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 460.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 225.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

