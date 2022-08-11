Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kering (KER)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kering (EPA: KER):

8/5/2022 – Kering was given a new €825.00 ($841.84) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/1/2022 – Kering was given a new €685.00 ($698.98) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/28/2022 – Kering was given a new €717.00 ($731.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/28/2022 – Kering was given a new €685.00 ($698.98) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/14/2022 – Kering was given a new €660.00 ($673.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/11/2022 – Kering was given a new €773.00 ($788.78) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/8/2022 – Kering was given a new €660.00 ($673.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/5/2022 – Kering was given a new €630.00 ($642.86) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/27/2022 – Kering was given a new €706.00 ($720.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/27/2022 – Kering was given a new €670.00 ($683.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/22/2022 – Kering was given a new €650.00 ($663.27) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/17/2022 – Kering was given a new €645.00 ($658.16) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

6/16/2022 – Kering was given a new €640.00 ($653.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/15/2022 – Kering was given a new €605.00 ($617.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/13/2022 – Kering was given a new €670.00 ($683.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/13/2022 – Kering was given a new €700.00 ($714.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kering Trading Up 1.5 %

KER traded up €8.10 ($8.27) on Thursday, hitting €554.00 ($565.31). 137,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering SA has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($425.92). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €513.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €545.76.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

