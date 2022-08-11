Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.14. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Recon Technology worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

