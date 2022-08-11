RED (RED) One Day Trading Volume Tops $60,457.00

RED (RED) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 56.5% higher against the dollar. RED has a total market cap of $395,676.82 and approximately $60,457.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00019267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00256919 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000679 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000983 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002242 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RED Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

