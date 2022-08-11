Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $168.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25.

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $294.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth about $941,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

