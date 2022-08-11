Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the July 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Red White & Bloom Brands Trading Down 18.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RWBYF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,142. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Arizona, California, and Florida. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

