Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the July 15th total of 385,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Redwoods Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 751,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RWODW remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Redwoods Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

