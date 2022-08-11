Refinable (FINE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $246,405.00

Refinable (FINE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $246,405.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001573 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015149 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038383 BTC.
Refinable Coin Profile
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Refinable Coin Trading
