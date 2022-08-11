Refinable (FINE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $246,405.00

Refinable (FINE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $246,405.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038383 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.