Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.92-$3.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $65.12 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average is $66.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

