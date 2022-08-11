Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Repay from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.88.

Repay Price Performance

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53.

Insider Activity at Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 90,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter J. Kight bought 37,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $402,056.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,964,456.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 157,762 shares of company stock worth $1,757,952. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after buying an additional 1,257,666 shares during the period. Portsea Asset Management LLP increased its position in Repay by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 2,137,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after purchasing an additional 991,665 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,752,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after purchasing an additional 509,391 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,559,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,387,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after buying an additional 320,375 shares during the period.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Featured Stories

