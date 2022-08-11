Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.13-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $790.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $788.55 million.

Repligen Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $11.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.21. 444,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,990. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.40.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Repligen will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

RGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $276.00.

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,911,739 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.