Reviewing Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) & ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) and Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and Business First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChoiceOne Financial Services 25.82% 10.30% 0.94% Business First Bancshares 21.55% 10.74% 0.95%

Dividends

ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Business First Bancshares pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ChoiceOne Financial Services has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ChoiceOne Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Business First Bancshares 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ChoiceOne Financial Services and Business First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Business First Bancshares has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.15%. Given Business First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than ChoiceOne Financial Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and Business First Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChoiceOne Financial Services $83.81 million 1.96 $22.04 million $2.90 7.54 Business First Bancshares $206.22 million 2.66 $52.14 million $2.11 11.54

Business First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than ChoiceOne Financial Services. ChoiceOne Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Business First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Business First Bancshares beats ChoiceOne Financial Services on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial loans, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties. In addition, the company offers safe deposit and automated transaction machine services; and alternative investment products, including annuities and mutual funds, as well as sells insurance policies, such as life and health for commercial and consumer clients. It operates 32 full-service offices in Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo, and Ottawa, Lapeer, Macomb, and St. Clair counties, Michigan. The company also operates three loan production offices. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Sparta, Michigan.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, and other loan products; construction and development loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien 1-4 family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products, as well as other fiduciary services and private banking products and services. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising debit and credit cards, treasury and cash management, merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, receivables factoring, correspondent banking, and other treasury services, as well as employee and payroll benefits solutions; and drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, night depository, personalized checks, electronic funds transfer, domestic and foreign wire transfer, traveler's checks, vault, loan and deposit sweep accounts, online and mobile banking, e-statements, and bank-by-mail services. As of March 01, 2022, it operates approximately 48 full-service banking centers and three loan production offices across Louisiana, and in the Dallas and Houston markets. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

