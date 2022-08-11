Reviewing OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) and Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) and Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares OceanPal and Euronav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal N/A N/A N/A Euronav -46.72% -12.34% -6.17%

Dividends

OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Euronav pays out -3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A Euronav 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OceanPal and Euronav, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Euronav has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.91%. Given Euronav’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Euronav is more favorable than OceanPal.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of OceanPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Euronav shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OceanPal and Euronav’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Euronav $430.02 million 7.21 -$338.78 million ($1.12) -13.72

OceanPal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Euronav.

Summary

Euronav beats OceanPal on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanPal

(Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels. The company is based in Athens, Greece.

About Euronav

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

