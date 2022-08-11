Reviewing Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) and Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) and Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and Terns Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilio Therapeutics N/A -114.25% -45.92% Terns Pharmaceuticals N/A -34.79% -33.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Terns Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Terns Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilio Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Terns Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Xilio Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 932.39%. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 500.00%. Given Xilio Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xilio Therapeutics is more favorable than Terns Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and Terns Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$75.80 million ($23.93) -0.10 Terns Pharmaceuticals $1.00 million 56.88 -$50.16 million ($2.13) -1.06

Terns Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Xilio Therapeutics. Terns Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Terns Pharmaceuticals beats Xilio Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors. The company also develops cytokine programs, which comprises XTX202, a modified form of IL-2; XTX301, an IL-12 product candidate; and XTX401, an IL-15 product candidate that are masked with a protein domain to prevent binding activity until cleaved off by tumor microenvironment (TME)-associated proteases. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. It also develops TERN-501, a thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist with enhanced liver distribution and metabolic stability that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-601, a small-molecule Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 receptor agonist program that is intended to orally be administered for NASH and metabolic diseases, such as obesity. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

