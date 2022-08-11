Revlon (NYSE:REV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.94

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.94 and traded as high as $8.59. Revlon shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 1,418,817 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Revlon Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $370.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revlon

Revlon Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REV. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Mittleman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mittleman Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Revlon by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Featured Articles

