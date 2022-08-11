Revomon Price Reaches $0.0798 on Exchanges (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0798 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $61,371.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revomon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038985 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR.

Buying and Selling Revomon

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.