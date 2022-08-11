REVV Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.77 Million (REVV)

REVV (REVV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, REVV has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. REVV has a market cap of $5.77 million and $501,806.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,324.44 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00128966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00036658 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00066689 BTC.

About REVV

REVV (REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime.

Buying and Selling REVV

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

