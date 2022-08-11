Rewardiqa (REW) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $18,940.12 and $9.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000499 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00062258 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com.

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

