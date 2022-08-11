Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of REYN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,862. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 108,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 104,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,178 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares during the period. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.