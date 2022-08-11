RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Down 45.6% in July

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,400 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT remained flat at $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 524,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at RiceBran Technologies

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 530,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $386,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,810,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,417.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 920,000 shares of company stock worth $606,500 over the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. Arnhold LLC lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RiceBran Technologies

(Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.