Richard C. Cary Sells 3,383 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,751. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $139.76 and a 1 year high of $187.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

