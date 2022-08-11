Richard Hodges Raborn Sells 1,553 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $212,062.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alamo Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ALG traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.01. 34,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,813. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.22. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $160.71.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALG. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Alamo Group to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alamo Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

