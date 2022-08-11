Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 3.5 %

RELL stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Richardson Electronics

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

In related news, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Richardson Electronics news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,930.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $207,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,980. 37.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the second quarter valued at $345,000. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

