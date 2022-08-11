Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.11

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and traded as low as $7.80. Ricoh shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 361 shares trading hands.

Ricoh Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Ricoh had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

