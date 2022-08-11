Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down to $61.71

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.71, but opened at $59.45. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $60.39, with a volume of 39,664 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,086.67.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.92.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth about $3,282,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 95,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 48.8% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

