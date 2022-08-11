Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Update

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rise Gold Stock Up 17.2 %

Shares of RYES traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 27,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,947. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Rise Gold has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

Get Rise Gold alerts:

About Rise Gold

(Get Rating)

See Also

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.