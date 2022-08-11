Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

Riskified Stock Performance

RSKD traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $6.15. 23,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,894. Riskified has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. The company has a market cap of $969.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in Riskified by 344.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 476,801 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new position in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Riskified Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSKD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Featured Articles

