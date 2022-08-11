RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Trading Up 2.6%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.43. 54,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 70,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

