RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,715 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 229.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 184,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 141,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.07. The stock had a trading volume of 146,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,541. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average is $105.03.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

