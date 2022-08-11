RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 521 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,189. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.91.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

