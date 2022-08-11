RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWI. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,736.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $25.00. 1,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,412. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

