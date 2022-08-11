RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after buying an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QLTA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,723. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39.

