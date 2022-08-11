RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 904 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 180,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 124,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 22,195 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.63.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.38. 42,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060,622. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $249.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $23,492,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,761 shares of company stock valued at $40,500,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

