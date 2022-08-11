RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 98 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.1% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.68.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $538.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $495.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

