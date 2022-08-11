RKL Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.5 %

ABT traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.89. The stock had a trading volume of 56,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,761. The company has a market capitalization of $195.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.44.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

