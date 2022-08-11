RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 198 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.71. The company had a trading volume of 96,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,714. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $181.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average is $122.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

