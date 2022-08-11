Robert W. Baird Trims Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Target Price to $95.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

AKAM opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.90 and a 52-week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 16.18%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

