Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Up 476.3% in July

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 476.3% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 778.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Rockwool A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Rockwool A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,000.00 to 1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,308.75.

RKWBF remained flat at $242.71 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.42. Rockwool A/S has a 1-year low of $192.37 and a 1-year high of $531.25.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

