Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Down 48.0% in July

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Andrew Berger acquired 5,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,780.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMCF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,831. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

