Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Down 48.0% in July

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Berger acquired 5,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,780.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMCF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,831. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also

