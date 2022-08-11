Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Downgraded by Moffett Nathanson to Underperform

Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROKU. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Roku from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.69.

ROKU stock opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.87. Roku has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $379.68.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roku will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Roku by 131.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

