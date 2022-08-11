ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Reaches $0.0009

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $888,518.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009559 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00229249 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000280 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,864,063,740 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

ROOBEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

