Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Short Interest Up 133.3% in July

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ROCLU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.96. 30,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,953. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.

Institutional Trading of Roth Ch Acquisition V

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCLU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 6,132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000.

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

